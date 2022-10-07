Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 7, 2022 / 10:55 AM

Taylor Swift shares full 'Midnights' track list, including song with Lana Del Rey

By Annie Martin
1/5
Taylor Swift unveiled the full track list for her album "Midnights," which will feature a song with Lana Del Rey. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b715b6f648c1d551c11e640c09ce2892/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Taylor Swift unveiled the full track list for her album "Midnights," which will feature a song with Lana Del Rey. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has unveiled the full track list for her album Midnights.

The 32-year-old singer shared the final five song titles from the album late Thursday evening and early Friday morning.

Advertisement

The new titles include Track 1, "Lavender Haze," Track 5, "You're on Your Own," Track 10, "Labyrinth," Track 12, "Sweet Nothing," and Track 1, "Snow on the Beach" featuring Lana Del Rey. Del Rey is the only artist to be featured on the album.

Midnights also features the tracks "Maroon," "Anti-Hero," "You're On Your Own, Kid," "Midnight Rain," "Question...?," "Vigilante [Expletive]," "Bejeweled," "Karma" and "Mastermind."

Swift discussed "Lavender Haze" in a video on Instagram, saying she first "happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze'" while watching Mad Men.

Advertisement

"It turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow -- and I thought that was really beautiful," the singer said.

"And I guess theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud," she added. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years: we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.

Advertisement

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Swift will release Midnights on Oct. 21.

Read More

'Falling for Christmas' trailer: Lindsay Lohan plays heiress in new rom-com Sarah Brightman honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 'Mayfair Witches' trailer: Alexandra Daddario discovers her family's dark legacy What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dreamcatcher share 'Apocalypse: Follow Us' highlight medley
Music // 20 hours ago
Dreamcatcher share 'Apocalypse: Follow Us' highlight medley
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released clips of "Vision" and five other songs from the EP "Apocalypse: Follow Us."
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Music // 1 day ago
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde received a surprise invitation from Garth Brooks to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Mamamoo make an entrance in 'Illella' teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo make an entrance in 'Illella' teaser
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released a teaser for "Illella," the title track from their EP "Mic On."
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 2 days ago
Miranda Lambert performs 'Strange' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Country superstar Miranda Lambert performed her single, "Strange," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Red Velvet's Seulgi releases '28 Reasons' solo EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Red Velvet's Seulgi releases '28 Reasons' solo EP, music video
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop star Seulgi released her debut solo EP, "28 Reasons," and a music video for her song of the same name.
Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Music // 2 days ago
Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Coldplay will reschedule eight concerts in Brazil as frontman Chris Martin recovers from health issues.
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Music // 2 days ago
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee.
Stray Kids dance in 'Case 143' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids dance in 'Case 143' music video teaser
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its video for "Case 143," the lead single from its EP "Maxident."
Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023
Music // 3 days ago
Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will perform across North America on his "Mathematics" tour in 2023.
Taylor Swift says new song 'Anti-Hero' is deep dive into her insecurities
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift says new song 'Anti-Hero' is deep dive into her insecurities
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift says "Anti-Hero" is one of her favorite songs because it is a deep dive into her insecurities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
Korean series 'Glitch' brings sci-fi, suspense, sense of humor to Netflix
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
Jesse Lee Soffer thanks fans after 'Chicago P.D.' exit
Joy-Anna Duggar expecting third child with Austin Forsyth
Joy-Anna Duggar expecting third child with Austin Forsyth
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement