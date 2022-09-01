Taylor Swift announces there will be three covers for 'Midnights'

1/5

Taylor Swift said there will be a trio of special edition album covers for her upcoming LP "Midnights." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Music superstar Taylor Swift shared a trio of special edition covers for her upcoming album Midnights, which releases in all formats on Oct. 21. Swift posted a video on Instagram displaying the three covers, in which she wrote, "August may have slipped away but September brings 3 new special edition covers!" Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The video was posted, accordingly, at exactly midnight.

Available for one week, the special edition covers feature Swift in three different poses, and for the vinyl versions, each cover will contain an exclusive record in one of three colors.

As Variety noted, the covers are very much indicative of the 1970s, with the singer being backdropped by a touch-tone phone, shag green carpeting, and wood paneling on the walls.

While this may be a hint as to the types of songs in the album, it appears that fans will have to wait until Midnight releases, as Swift blurred out the track lists in her video.

While rumors had been circulating for a while of Swift's next potential project, the singer only recently confirmed the forthcoming album.

Speaking at the 2022 MTV VMA Awards this past Sunday after winning Video of the Year, Swift announced the release of Midnights while onstage.

"I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out Oct. 21," she said.

Swift later reiterated the news on Instagram, and described the album as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dream," Swift said. "The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep lanterns lit and go searching -- hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve...we'll meet ourselves."

Midnights will be Swift's tenth studio album, and her first since she released two in one year in 2020.

Swift, who began her career as a country music artist, has since gone on to become a pop sensation and one of the best-selling singers of all time, with nearly 240 albums sold.

She has become the recipient of numerous accolades, including 11 Grammy Awards and 29 Billboard Music Awards.

Three of Swift's Grammys have been for Album of the Year, joining Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and Frank Sinatra as the only singers to have won the award three times.

