Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Maneskin are early winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Maneskin, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were early winners at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Maneskin earned the honor for Best Alternative Video for "I Wanna Be Your Slave," while Lil Nas X and Harlow won the statuette for Best Collaboration for "Industry Baby."

Moments later, Taylor Swift took the stage to collect her prize for Best Longform Video for "All Too Well" and Harry Styles won the trophy for the fan-voted award of Album of the Year for Harry's House.

Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj are hosting the event.

Harlow kicked off the show with a performance of "First Class," with an assist from Fergie.

Lizzo then brought down the house with a mashup of "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."

Other performers throughout the evening include Minaj, Kane Brown, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco and Blackpink.