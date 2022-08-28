Advertisement
Aug. 28, 2022 / 8:36 PM / Updated at 9:14 PM

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Maneskin are early winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

By Karen Butler
1/5
Lil Nas X arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Maneskin, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were early winners at the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Maneskin earned the honor for Best Alternative Video for "I Wanna Be Your Slave," while Lil Nas X and Harlow won the statuette for Best Collaboration for "Industry Baby."

Moments later, Taylor Swift took the stage to collect her prize for Best Longform Video for "All Too Well" and Harry Styles won the trophy for the fan-voted award of Album of the Year for Harry's House.

Harlow, LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj are hosting the event.

Harlow kicked off the show with a performance of "First Class," with an assist from Fergie.

Lizzo then brought down the house with a mashup of "About Damn Time" and "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."

Other performers throughout the evening include Minaj, Kane Brown, Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco and Blackpink.

Minaj also took home the 2022 Video Vanguard Award.

She took the stage in her signature pink and performed her popular verse from "Monster" and hits "Chun-Li," "Anaconda," "Super Bass" and more.

Stars arrive at the 2022 MTV VMAs in New Jersey

Nominee Lizzo arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

