Apple announces new products during "Unleashed" launch event
Oct. 18, 2021 / 1:05 PM

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift to present at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Taylor Swift attends the New York premiere of Cats in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Taylor Swift attends the New York premiere of "Cats" in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the first performers and presenters for its 2021 induction ceremony.

Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett, Drew Barrymore and other stars will help celebrate the new inductees.

Barrymore will help induct the Go-Go's, while Bassett will be the presenter for Tina Turner, whom she portrayed in the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do with It. Aguilera, Guyton, H.E.R., and Adams will perform Turner's songs.

McCartney will help induct the Foo Fighters, while Dr. Dre will introduce LL Cool J. Swift and Hudson will be the presenters for Carole King and also perform.

In addition, Richie will help honor music executive, entrepreneur and film producer Clarence Avant, known as "The Black Godfather." Avant will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It will broadcast on SiriusXM and later air on HBO.

Moments from Taylor Swift's career

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

