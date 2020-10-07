Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Australian rock band AC/DC is back with new music.

The group released the song "Shot in the Dark" on Wednesday, a first single from its forthcoming 17th studio album, Power Up.

Power Up reunites Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams, and features Stevie Young on rhythm guitar. The album will be released Nov. 13 in multiple formats, including digital, CD and a deluxe edition.

In addition to "Shot in the Dark," Power Up features the songs "Realize," "Rejection," "Through the Mists of Time," "Kick You When You're Down," "Witch's Spell," "Demon Fire," "Wild Reputation," "No Man's Land," "Systems Down" "Money Shot" and "Code Red."

Angus Young told USA Today that Power Up is a tribute to his late brother and bandmate, Malcolm Young, who died in 2017.

"I think he would be proud of the job we've done for him," Angus Young said. "Even the title we gave it, Power Up, pretty much sums him up, too. When he put on that guitar, he was one big guitar. To put it this way: When he played guitar, it sounded like there were two people playing."

Power Up is AC/DC's first album since Rock or Bust, released in 2014, and the first to feature the band's best known lineup since Black Ice, released in 2008.