Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Anya Chalotra in The Witcher Season 2.

The streaming service shared first look photos from the season Wednesday featuring Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg.

One of the photos shows Yennefer (Chalotra) with tousled hair and blood on her cheek, while another depicts her bound in rope and with a chain on her wrist.

"She used her full might, and the battlefield burned. Then she vanished from sight, But Yen will return," Netflix captioned the post.

Netflix shared photos Monday of Henry Cavill sporting new armor as Geralt of Rivia. The company released photos of Freya Allan as Ciri on Tuesday.

"She gave tearful goodbyes on a most violent night. Now this child of surprise is preparing to fight," Netflix captioned the post.

The Witcher is based on the Witcher Saga book series by Andrzej Sapowski, which was previously adapted as a video game series. The TV series is created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and co-stars Joey Batey. Basil Eidenbenz will replace Thue Rasmussen as Eskel in Season 2.

Production on Season 2 was shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed in August in the United Kingdom. Season 2 is expected to premiere in mid-2021.

Netflix is also developing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action prequel series to The Witcher, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an animated movie.