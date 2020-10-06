Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and K-pop group BTS lead the list of MTV Europe Music Awards nominees.

On Tuesday, MTV announced the 2020 nominations for the awards show, which honors artists' contributions to the international music scene.

Lady Gaga tops the list with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video, Best Song and Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande.

Bieber and BTS follow with five nominations each, including Best Artist for Bieber and Best Pop for BTS.

Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are among the other nominees. The 2020 awards show will feature three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good and Best Virtual Live.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Nov. 2. The 2020 MTV EMAs will air Nov. 8.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Video

Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"

Cardi B, "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled, "Popstar" featuring Drake

Karol G, "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift, "The Man"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS, "Dynamite"

DaBaby, "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Best Collaboration

Blackpink and Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"

Cardi B, "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby, "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber, "Intentions" featuring Quavo

Karol G, "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

Benee

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Yungblud

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

Blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"

David Guetta and Sia, "Let's Love"

Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"

H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"

Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"

Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

Benee

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

Yungblud

Best Virtual Live

BTS, "Bang Bang Con: The Live"

J Balvin, "Behind the Colores Live Experience"

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, "Around the World"

Little Mix, "Uncancelled"

Maluma, "Papi Juancho Live"

Post Malone, "Nirvana Tribute"