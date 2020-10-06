Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and K-pop group BTS lead the list of MTV Europe Music Awards nominees.
On Tuesday, MTV announced the 2020 nominations for the awards show, which honors artists' contributions to the international music scene.
Lady Gaga tops the list with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Video, Best Song and Best Collaboration for "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande.
Bieber and BTS follow with five nominations each, including Best Artist for Bieber and Best Pop for BTS.
Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd are among the other nominees. The 2020 awards show will feature three new categories: Best Latin, Video for Good and Best Virtual Live.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Nov. 2. The 2020 MTV EMAs will air Nov. 8.
Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Video
Billie Eilish, "Everything I Wanted"
Cardi B, "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled, "Popstar" featuring Drake
Karol G, "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift, "The Man"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Best Artist
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
The Weeknd
Best Song
BTS, "Dynamite"
DaBaby, "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch
Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Best Collaboration
Blackpink and Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream"
Cardi B, "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion
DaBaby, "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch
Justin Bieber, "Intentions" featuring Quavo
Karol G, "Tusa" featuring Nicki Minaj
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Sam Smith and Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready"
Best Pop
BTS
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Katy Perry
Lady Gaga
Little Mix
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Best New
Benee
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Yungblud
Biggest Fans
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Best Latin
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Ozuna
Best Rock
Coldplay
Green Day
Liam Gallagher
Pearl Jam
Tame Impala
The Killers
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
DaBaby
Drake
Eminem
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Kygo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Best Alternative
Blackbear
FKA twigs
Hayley Williams
Machine Gun Kelly
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Video for Good
Anderson .Paak, "Lockdown"
David Guetta and Sia, "Let's Love"
Demi Lovato, "I Love Me"
H.E.R., "I Can't Breathe"
Jorja Smith, "By Any Means"
Lil Baby, "The Bigger Picture"
Best Push
AJ Mitchell
Ashnikko
Benee
Brockhampton
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Georgia
Jack Harlow
Lil Tecca
Tate McRae
Wallows
Yungblud
Best Virtual Live
BTS, "Bang Bang Con: The Live"
J Balvin, "Behind the Colores Live Experience"
Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land, "Around the World"
Little Mix, "Uncancelled"
Maluma, "Papi Juancho Live"
Post Malone, "Nirvana Tribute"
Moments from Lady Gaga's music career
Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed
for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Gaga's "The Fame" was nominated
for Album of the Year and won Best Dance Recording for "Poker Face." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga (L) and Elton John perform at the Rainforest Fund's 21st Birthday Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City on May 13, 2010. Gaga would go on to be the godmother
of John's two sons.Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs on "Today"
at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 9, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga appears backstage wearing a meat dress after accepting the award
for video of the year for "Bad Romance" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga, carried in an egg-shaped vessel, arrives at the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs "The Fame" and "Love Game" as part of her "Monster Ball Tour" at Staples Center in Los Angeles on March 28, 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga attends a ceremony at the Taichung City Hall in honor of Lady Gaga Day, in Taichung, Taiwan, on July 3, 2011. Lady Gaga is in Taiwan to promote her new album "Born This Way." Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga appears backstage during the MTV Video Music Awards after she won the award for Best Female Video and Best Video With a Message at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga unveils a statue by Jeff Koons when she presents "artRave" at a press conference at Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City on November 10, 2013. She said in the summer she had a broken hip
and needed surgery. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on a horse
operated by two men at the American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. Earlier in the year, she topped the Forbes top-earning under 30 list
at 27 years old. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga (L) and Tony Bennett appear appear backstage with the Grammy Awards they won for best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for their No. 1 jazz album
"Cheek To Cheek" at the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performed a "Sound of Music" medley
at the Academy Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles on February 22, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga was awarded the first-ever Contemporary Icon Award
at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2015 induction and awards gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 18, 2015. The award was initiated to celebrate a songwriter-artist who has attained iconic status in pop culture. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga gathers on the red carpet with cast members during the premiere screening of FX's "American Horror Story: Hotel" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live in Los Angeles on October 3, 2015. Gaga stars as
the Countess, a sinister hotel owner in the series' fifth season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga won Best Performance by an Actress
in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for "American Horror Story" at the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 10, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during pregame activities of Super Bowl 50
at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on February 7, 2015. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performed a tribute
to David Bowie at the Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 15, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga makes her New York Fashion Week debut
as she walks the runway at the Marc Jacobs 2016 Collection at the Park Avenue Armory during Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week on February 18, 2016 in New York City. Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Ann Curry moderates a question and answer session
with the Dalai Lama, Lady Gaga and philanthropist Philip Anschutz during the Meeting of the United States Conference of Mayors on June 26, 2016 in Indianapolis. Seated behind is translator Thupten Jinpa. Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga attends the Fashion Awards
at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 5, 2016. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show
at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga and director Chris Moukarbel attend the world premiere of the documentary "Gaga: Five Foot Two"
at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8, 2017. The film discusses Gaga's battle with fibromyalgia
and chronic pain. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga was nominated
for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Million Reasons" and Best Pop Vocal Album for "Joanne" at the Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga (L) and actor Bradley Cooper attend the premiere
of "A Star Is Born" during the 75th Venice Film Festival in Venice on August 31, 2018. Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt, Lady Gaga, and Mark Ronson appear backstage after winning the award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Shallow" during the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 6, 2019. Gaga began her two-year residency in Las Vegas
in December of 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga was nominated
for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role for her role in "A Star is Born" at the SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 27, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga appears backstage with her awards
for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Shallow," Best Pop Duo Group Performance with Bradley Cooper, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?" during the Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga won Best Original Song
for "Shallow" from "A Star is Born" at the Academy Awards at Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sign up for our Streaming newsletter