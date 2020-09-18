Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is back with a new music video.

The 34-year-old singer and actress released a video for the song "911" on Friday.

The "911" video opens with Lady Gaga lying next to a bicycle in the desert as a person in black watches from a distance. The singer comes across a small town, where she encounters several people dressed in lavish costumes.

The video ends with the twist of Lady Gaga coming to at the scene of a bicycle and car crash. She is treated by two paramedics, who were among the people she saw in the town.

As she surveys her surroundings, Lady Gaga sees a marquee for an Armenian Film Festival, an ad for White Sands National Park and an LG ad that seemingly explain the mishmash of surreal imagery she saw while unconscious.

The "911" video is directed by Tarsem Singh, the director of The Cell and The Fall.

"911" appears on Lady Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, released in May. The album also features the singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande performed "Rain on Me" at the MTV Video Music Awards in August. At the awards show, Lady Gaga won Artist of the Year and was honored as the first-ever Tricon Award winner for her music, acting and activism.