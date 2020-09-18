Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is back with new music.

The 26-year-old singer released a music video for his song "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper on Friday.

The "Holy" video features Bieber, Chance the Rapper, actress Ryan Destiny and actor Wilmer Valderrama. Bieber and Destiny play a couple who fall on hard times but find hope in the kindness of Valderrama's character, a soldier, husband and father.

The music video is directed by Colin Tilley, who has directed videos for several of Bieber's other songs, including "Never Let You go" and "Confident." Tilley also recently directed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video.

"@justinbieber thank you for the continued collaboration. This one is special. #holy," Tilley wrote on Instagram.

Fans speculated that the lyrics of "Holy" reference Bieber's marriage to Hailey Baldwin. The couple are longtime friends who married just months after reuniting romantically in 2018.

"Runnin' to the altar like a track star / Can't wait another second / 'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me feels so holy," Bieber sings.

Bieber released his fifth studio album, Changes, in February. He has since released the song "Stuck with U" with Ariana Grande.