May 8 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released on Friday their new music video for "Stuck With U."

The video features footage of Grande, Bieber and fans spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grande lays in bed with her dog while Bieber dances and laughs with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Jaden Smith, Michael Buble, Gwyneth Paltrow, Steph Curry, Lil Dicky and Chance the Rapper also make cameo appearances.

The video ends with Grande hugging and kissing her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

"So lock the door and throw out the key/ Can't fight no more, it's just you and me/ And there's nothing I, nothing I, I can do/ I'm stuck with you," Grande sings.

All proceeds from "Stuck With U" are going to the First Responders Children's Foundation. The foundation helps to fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19.