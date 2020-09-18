Jimmy Kimmel will host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday on ABC. Photo courtesy of ABC

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place during a virtual ceremony Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The ceremony, hosted by television personality Jimmy Kimmel, will broadcast from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles but feature remote live streams from the 150 nominees' homes.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which presents the Emmys, announced in July that this year's show will be a virtual event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sunday's event will mark Kimmel's third time hosting the Emmys. Kimmel said in an interview Friday with Good Morning America that he is "nervous" about the technical aspects of creating the live, virtual show.

"Think about just trying to Zoom with your grandparents, and now imagine that we've got 150 celebrities who haven't made themselves lunch in, like, 19 years, many of them, now trying to connect technically to an awards show," Kimmel said. "Those are the challenges we're facing."

"My nightmare is that I'm on primetime television, completely alone, unable to speak to anybody, and I've got a bunch of Emmys that need to be handed out and I don't have anyone to give them to," he added. "I guess I could just take them!"

The Primetime Emmys honor excellence in U.S. primetime television programming. The HBO series Watchmen leads the list of 2020 nominees with 26 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series and Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for star Regina King.

How to Watch

When: The show begins Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT

Where: ABC. Also available to stream for Hulu+ Live TV or YouTube TV subscribers

Who: Nominees include Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession for Outstanding Drama Series, and Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, Sandra Oh and Zendaya for Lead Actress in a Drama Series