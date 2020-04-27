April 27 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music Awards will take place in Nashville, Tenn., for the first time in September.

The Academy of Country Music announced in a press release Monday that the 2020 awards show will broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn.

This year's ACM Awards will air Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will also stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.

The 2020 ACM Awards were initially slated to take place April 5 in Las Vegas, Nev., but were postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn't be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy's history," academy CEO Damon Whiteside said.

"First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville. Now, more than ever, is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music," he added.

CBS aired the ACM Presents: Our Country music special this month in place of the ACM Awards. The special featured acoustic performances from country music stars at home, including Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood.

Keith Urban will host the 2020 ACM Awards. Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris lead the list of nominees, with five nominations each.