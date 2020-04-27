April 27 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving one year of Food Network Kitchen to Fire TV and tablet users for free.

The company announced in a press release Monday that is has teamed with Discovery, Inc., to offer Fire TV and tablet customers a free one-year subscription to the paid cooking app.

Food Network Kitchen offers live and on-demand cooking classes with Food Network stars, including Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart, Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis.

The app also features commercial-free episodes of Food Network shows, including 30 Minute Meals, Barefood Contessa and Brunch @ Bobby's.

"We were thrilled with the success of our initial collaboration with Amazon to launch Food Network Kitchen and we couldn't be more excited to introduce millions of Fire TV and Fire Tablet customers to Food Network Kitchen," Discovery, Inc., global direct-to-consumer CEO Peter Faricy said.

"With families and individuals preparing meals at home now more than ever, this offer will help provide ideas and encouragement to even more customers during this unprecedented time," he added.

In addition, Amazon and Food Network Kitchen will launch the "We Cook Together" initiative for those seeking inspiration and assistance in the kitchen. The initiative will kick off with a special "We Cook Together Weekend" Saturday and Sunday.

"We Cook Together Weekend" will feature 10 new live cooking classes from Flay, Valerie Bertinelli, Scott Conant, Tyler Florence, Amanda Freitag, Alex Guarnaschelli, Marc Murphy, Michael Symon and Jet Tila at home.

"During this unprecedented time, I know my first instinct as a chef is to turn to my kitchen, to cook something nourishing for those I care more about," Flay said. "Suddenly being faced with the task of cooking for yourself and family, multiple times a day, can be daunting, and we hope the Food Network Kitchen app and our #WeCookTogether weekend of live classes offer the assistance and motivation needed to plate something delicious for your loved ones."

Food Network Kitchen offers more than 2,300 on-demand cooking classes and over 80,000 recipes. The app launched in October.