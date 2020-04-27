Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins and daughters Willa Gray and Ada James attend the Country Music Association Awards in November. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Rhett (L) and Lauren Akins attend the American Music Awards in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thomas Rhett will perform during the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series, a weekly streaming event for coronavirus relief. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- "Be a Light" singer Thomas Rhett will kick off the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series this week.

iHeartRadio said in a press release Monday that Rhett, 30, will perform during the first streaming event Wednesday on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel and iHeartRadio stations at 7 p.m. local time.

The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series is an eight-week series featuring musical performances. The series is meant to celebrate the importance of community and share the power of music amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each week, iHeartRadio will make a donation and encourage viewers to give to a featured charitable organization for coronavirus relief. The episode featuring Rhett will benefit Feeding America.

"The living room has become the new stage. Until our live music events return, this is a way for millions of fans to stay connected to their favorite artists, while staying safe at home," iHeartMedia president of entertainment enterprises John Sykes said.

The concert series is presented by State Farm and executive produced by Joel Gallen.

"This crisis had the potential to separate us -- yet in many ways has brought us together through creativity, innovation and kindness," State Farm director of marketing Sue Beigie said.

Rhett will perform his new single, "Be a Light," on Wednesday. Rhett released the song, featuring Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin, in March to help raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.