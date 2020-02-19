Billie Eilish arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on February 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tyler, the Creator appears backstage with his award for Best Rap Album for "Igor," during the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lewis Capaldi scored two prizes at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Lewis Capaldi won Best New Artist and Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved" at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday.

Billie Eilish was named Best International Female Artist and debuted live her theme song from the upcoming James Bond caper, No Time to Die.

Tyler, the Creator won the trophy for Best International Male Artist and Dave took home the prize for Album of the Year for Psychodrama.

The Brit Award for Best Female Solo Artist went to to Mabel and the Best Male Solo Artist honor was presented to Stormzy.

Foals was voted Group of the Year and Celeste won the Rising Star trophy.

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted the ceremony, which aired on ITV.