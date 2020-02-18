Feb. 18 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released its debut studio album, Dystopia: The Tree of Language, and a music video for the single "Scream" on Tuesday.

The "Scream" video shows Dreamcatcher in a desert landscape that features a mystical, glowing tree. The group is joined by a number of black-clad backup dancers.

"One day suddenly the light did not come," an intro for the video reads. "People forgot how to say good things."

The "Scream" video does not feature Dreamcatcher member Handong, who had another commitment.

Dystopia: The Tree of Language is Dreamcatcher's first Korean-language studio album. The group released the Japanese album The Beginning of the End in September.

Dreamcatcher consists of Jiu, Sua, Siyeon, Yoohyeon, Dami, Gahyeon and Handong. The group is known for the singles "Chase Me," "Full Moon," "Over the Sky," and "Deja Vu."