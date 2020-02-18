Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Primus will honor Canadian rock band Rush with a special cover tour in 2020.
The group shared plans Tuesday for A Tribute to Kings, a new North American tour that will feature Primus performing Rush's 1977 album, A Farewell to Kings. The band will also perform its own music.
Primus vocalist/bassist Les Claypool said A Farewell to Kings was the first Rush record he ever heard and features his favorite Rush song, "Cynus X1."
"A little over one year ago, [guitarist] Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth," Claypool said in a statement.
"The Tribute to Kings tour will be just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends and friends," he added, referencing Rush members Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart.
Primus and Rush have crossed paths several times over the years, including when Primus opened for Rush on tour in 1992.
Claypool told Rolling Stone the tour has been in the works since 2019, prior to Peart's death in January.
"We're trying to be very sensitive about doing the tour and not having it be, 'Hey, all about Neil,'" Claypool said. "It's about admiration for these amazing musicians and friends."
The Tribute to Kings tour begins May 26 in Irving, Texas, and ends Aug. 2 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Here's the full list of dates for the Tribute to Kings tour:
May 26 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 27 - Houston, Texas, at Revention Music Center
May 29 - Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 30 - New Orleans, La., at Saenger Theater
June 1 - Asheville, N.C., at ExploreAshville.com Arena
June 3 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live Orlando
June 5 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
June 6 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 7 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
June 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion
June 10 - Columbus, Ohio, at Express Live! - Outdoor
June 12 - Manchester, Tenn., at Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival
June 15 - Richmond, Va., at Virginia Credit Union Live!
June 16 - Baltimore, Md., at MECU Pavilion
June 17 - New York, N.Y., at Beacon Theatre
June 19 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met Philadelphia
June 20 - Asbury Park, N.J., at The Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 21 - Essex Junction, Vt., at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition
June 23 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 24 - Wallingford, Conn., at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 26 - Sterling Heights, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 27 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 28 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE - Outdoor
June 30 - Toronto, Ontario, at RBC Echo Beach
July 2 - Lafayette, N.Y., at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards
July 3 - Westbrook, Maine, at Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
July 6 - Indianapolis, Ind., at The Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 7 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at BMO Harris Pavilion
July 8 - Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory
July 10 - Chicago, Ill., at The Chicago Theatre
July 11 - St. Louis, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park
July 12 - Kansas City, Mo., at CrossroadsKC
July 14 - Denver, Colo., at The Mission Ballroom
July 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex
July 17 - Berkeley, Calif., at Greek Theater
July 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre
July 18 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
July 21 - Boise, Idaho, at Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden
July 23 - Bonner, Mont., at KettleHouse Amphitheater
July 24 - Redmond, Wash., at Marymoor Park
July 25 - Troutdale, Ore., at Edgefield
July 28 - Spokane, Wash., at Riverfront Park Amphitheater
July 29 - Bend, Ore., at Les Schwab Amphitheater
July 31 - Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 1 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Aug. 2 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre