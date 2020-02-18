Primus will perform Rush's 1977 album "A Farewell to Kings" during the North American tour "A Tribute to Kings." File Photo by Dave Allocca/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Primus will honor Canadian rock band Rush with a special cover tour in 2020.

The group shared plans Tuesday for A Tribute to Kings, a new North American tour that will feature Primus performing Rush's 1977 album, A Farewell to Kings. The band will also perform its own music.

Primus vocalist/bassist Les Claypool said A Farewell to Kings was the first Rush record he ever heard and features his favorite Rush song, "Cynus X1."

"A little over one year ago, [guitarist] Ler Lalonde and I started kicking the idea around of Primus performing a series of shows featuring an iconic Rush album from our youth," Claypool said in a statement.

"The Tribute to Kings tour will be just as it is implied, a respectful and loving tribute to three spectacular musicians, songwriters, legends and friends," he added, referencing Rush members Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart.

Primus and Rush have crossed paths several times over the years, including when Primus opened for Rush on tour in 1992.

Claypool told Rolling Stone the tour has been in the works since 2019, prior to Peart's death in January.

"We're trying to be very sensitive about doing the tour and not having it be, 'Hey, all about Neil,'" Claypool said. "It's about admiration for these amazing musicians and friends."

The Tribute to Kings tour begins May 26 in Irving, Texas, and ends Aug. 2 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Here's the full list of dates for the Tribute to Kings tour:

May 26 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 27 - Houston, Texas, at Revention Music Center

May 29 - Austin, Texas, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 30 - New Orleans, La., at Saenger Theater

June 1 - Asheville, N.C., at ExploreAshville.com Arena

June 3 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live Orlando

June 5 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

June 6 - Charlotte, N.C., at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 7 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

June 9 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at PNC Pavilion

June 10 - Columbus, Ohio, at Express Live! - Outdoor

June 12 - Manchester, Tenn., at Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival

June 15 - Richmond, Va., at Virginia Credit Union Live!

June 16 - Baltimore, Md., at MECU Pavilion

June 17 - New York, N.Y., at Beacon Theatre

June 19 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met Philadelphia

June 20 - Asbury Park, N.J., at The Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 21 - Essex Junction, Vt., at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exposition

June 23 - Boston, Mass., at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 24 - Wallingford, Conn., at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 26 - Sterling Heights, Mich., at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 27 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 28 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at Stage AE - Outdoor

June 30 - Toronto, Ontario, at RBC Echo Beach

July 2 - Lafayette, N.Y., at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

July 3 - Westbrook, Maine, at Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

July 6 - Indianapolis, Ind., at The Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 7 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at BMO Harris Pavilion

July 8 - Minneapolis, Minn., at The Armory

July 10 - Chicago, Ill., at The Chicago Theatre

July 11 - St. Louis, Mo., at Saint Louis Music Park

July 12 - Kansas City, Mo., at CrossroadsKC

July 14 - Denver, Colo., at The Mission Ballroom

July 15 - Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

July 17 - Berkeley, Calif., at Greek Theater

July 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Greek Theatre

July 18 - Las Vegas, Nev., at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

July 21 - Boise, Idaho, at Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden

July 23 - Bonner, Mont., at KettleHouse Amphitheater

July 24 - Redmond, Wash., at Marymoor Park

July 25 - Troutdale, Ore., at Edgefield

July 28 - Spokane, Wash., at Riverfront Park Amphitheater

July 29 - Bend, Ore., at Les Schwab Amphitheater

July 31 - Paso Robles, Calif., at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 1 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Aug. 2 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre