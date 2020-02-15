Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Wayne's Funeral is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, followed by Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By at No. 3, Russ' Shake the Snow Globe at No. 4 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 6, Kesha's High Road at No. 7, Halsey's Manic at No. 8, Louis Tomlinson's Walls at No. 9 and Yo Gotti's Untrapped at No. 10.