Eminem performs at the 2014 Squamish Valley Music Festival in British Columbia in 2014. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Roddy Ricch performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival on November 1. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Wayne's Funeral is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, followed by Eminem's Music to Be Murdered By at No. 3, Russ' Shake the Snow Globe at No. 4 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 6, Kesha's High Road at No. 7, Halsey's Manic at No. 8, Louis Tomlinson's Walls at No. 9 and Yo Gotti's Untrapped at No. 10.