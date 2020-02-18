Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla will be honored at a special tribute concert.

Quintanilla's family and its entertainment company, Q Productions, shared plans Tuesday for "Selena XXV - Veinticinco Años," an event celebrating Quintanilla's life and legacy 25 years after her death.

The tribute concert will take place May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 12 p.m. CT.

"An epic celebration of Selena's life & legacy! SELENA XXV - VEINTICINO AÑOS Sat, May 9th @ the Alamodome, the heart of San Antonio," Q Productions wrote on Instagram.

Pitbull, Becky G, Ally Brooke, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III Y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Elida Y Avante, Ruben Ramos, Pete Astudillo, Ricardo Castillon, Gilbert Velasquez, Isabel Marie & the Vibe, and The Lab will perform at the event.

"We are excited to bring this ultimate fan experience to honor and celebrate my sister, Selena," Q Productions president Suzette Quintanilla said in a statement. "Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance have only grown throughout generations."

"Through our father, Abraham Quintanilla, we were taught to persevere in the face of adversity and to work hard to accomplish our dreams," she added. "Those core values, along with her amazing talent and ability to connect with people has helped sustain Selena's legacy and it is what makes her an impactful and an important role model 25 years later."

Quintanilla, known as the Queen of Tejano music, released five studio albums, and was known for such singles as "Amor Prohibido" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." She was 23 years old when she was shot and killed by her former fan club president Yolanda Saldivar.

Quintanilla's life will also be explored in the new Netflix series Selena: The Series. The show stars Christian Serratos as Quintanilla, and also features Richardo Chavira, Seidy Lopez, Gabriel Chavarria and Noemi Gonzalez.