Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish has released the title track for upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The singer uploaded the song to YouTube on Thursday. No Time To Die, which will feature Daniel Craig as James Bond for the final time, is set to hit theaters on April 3 in the U.K. and on April 8 in the U.S.

"That I'd fallen for a lie/ You were never on my side/ Fool me once, fool me twice/ Are you death or paradise?/ Now you'll never see me cry/ There's just no time to die," Eilish sings.

Eilish, 18, is the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song. She created the piece with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, who also worked on Eilish's hit debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish follows Adele who performed the theme song for Skyfall in 2012 and Sam Smith who performed "Writing's On The Wall" for Spectre in 2015.

No Time To Die, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, is the 25th film in the James Bond series.

Lashana Lynch stars as Nomi, Rami Malek as new villain Safin, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as M, Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Naomie Harris as Moneypenny.