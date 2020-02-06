Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Dead & Company is going on tour in 2020.

The band, featuring former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kruetzmann alongside John Mayer, shared plans Thursday for a new U.S. tour.

The tour begins with a pair of shows July 10 and 11 in Boulder, Colo., and ends with two nights Aug. 7 and 8 in Boston, Mass. Tickets go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

"See you on the road this summer," the group wrote on Instagram.

Weir, Hart, Kruetzmann and Mayer formed Dead & Company in 2015. The group has performed together on several tours since, including a fall tour that ended in November.

Here's the full list of dates for the new Dead & Company tour:

July 10 - Boulder, Colo., at Folsom Field

July 11 - Boulder, Colo., at Folsom Field

July 13 - Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis

July 15 - Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 17 - Atlanta, Ga., at Truist Park

July 18 - Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park/Walnut Creek Amphitheater

July 20 - Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

July 22 - Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 24 - Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

July 25 - Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

July 27 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

July 29 - Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 1 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

Aug. 3 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 5 - Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 7 - Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Aug. 8 - Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park