Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film All the Bright Places.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as high school classmates Violet Markey and Theodore Finch.

The preview shows Violet (Fanning) and Theodore (Smith) form an unlikely bond after they team up for a school project. Violet is grieving the death of her sister, while Theodore is dealing with issues with his mental health.

Violet and Theodore's friendship soon turns to love, but the pair struggle to overcome their personal demons.

"There are bright places, even in dark times. We can be that bright place," Violet says.

Netflix previously shared a poster that shows Violet and Theodore getting close.

All the Bright Places is based on the Jennifer Niven novel of the same name. Niven and Liz Hannah co-wrote the film, which is directed by Brett Haley. Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O'Hara, Keegan-Michael Key and Luke Wilson co-star.

All the Bright Places starts streaming Feb. 28.