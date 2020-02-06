Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. The band will be performing at the Apollo Theater for the first time. File Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam is teaming up with SiriusXM to perform at the iconic Apollo Theater in New York City for the first time ever on March 26.

The special invitation-only concert is for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. The event takes place hours before the band will be releasing their new album titled Gigaton at midnight on March 27.

SiriusXM will be broadcasting the concert live nationwide on Pearl Jam Radio. Gigaton will then be broadcast and Pandora will release a new Pearl Jam Live: A-Z playlist which includes some of the group's best live performances along with a Pandora Story featuring Pearl Jam giving insights into the new music.

SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora users will have opportunities to win tickets to the concert including through Pearl Jam Radio.

"We are incredibly humbled and honored to take the stage at the legendary Apollo Theater," Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard said in a statement. "We look forward to a memorable show to celebrate Gigaton and the 10-year anniversary of Pearl Jam Radio at SiriusXM. It's hard to understate the sacred and historical importance of the Apollo to the history of American popular music and African-Americans' preeminent role in its invention."

Gigaton is Pearl Jam's first album since 2013's Lightning Bolt. The project will feature the single "Dance of the Clairvoyants."

Pearl Jam will begin touring North America in support of the new album on March 18.