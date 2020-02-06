Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday a new North American tour that will begin on May 8.
The iconic band will be traveling to 15 cities and performing inside of stadiums.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
The band released on Twitter a promotional video for the tour featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood rehearsing and performing in front of thousands of fans.
"It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world!" Jagger said in a statement.
Here is the full list of dates for The Rolling Stones' 2020 No Filter tour
May 8 -- San Diego, Calif., at SDCUU Stadium
May 12 -- Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place
May 16 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium
May 24 -- Austin, Texas, at Circuit of The Americas
May 29 -- Dallas, Texas, at Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at New Era Field
June 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field
June 14 -- Louisville, Ky., at Cardinal Stadium
June 19 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field
June 27 -- St. Louis, Mo., at The Dome at America's Center
July 1 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium
July 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium
July 9 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium