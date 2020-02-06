Mick Jagger (L) and Keith Richards ofThe Rolling Stones. The band have announced a new tour for North America. File Photo by Dave Allocca/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday a new North American tour that will begin on May 8.

The iconic band will be traveling to 15 cities and performing inside of stadiums.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

The band released on Twitter a promotional video for the tour featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood rehearsing and performing in front of thousands of fans.

"It's always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best crowds in the world!" Jagger said in a statement.

It's a new year, a new decade & we're thrilled to announce a brand new Rolling Stones NO FILTER 2020 USA/CA tour! There is a fan presale starting on Weds Feb 12 sign up here to get access: https://t.co/aFu75Y310m Tickets go on general sale Fri Feb 14 ️ #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/nP2jtoaaVZ— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) February 6, 2020

Here is the full list of dates for The Rolling Stones' 2020 No Filter tour

May 8 -- San Diego, Calif., at SDCUU Stadium

May 12 -- Vancouver, Canada, at BC Place

May 16 -- Minneapolis, Minn., at U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Nissan Stadium

May 24 -- Austin, Texas, at Circuit of The Americas

May 29 -- Dallas, Texas, at Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6 -- Buffalo, N.Y., at New Era Field

June 10 -- Detroit, Mich., at Ford Field

June 14 -- Louisville, Ky., at Cardinal Stadium

June 19 -- Cleveland, Ohio, at FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at Heinz Field

June 27 -- St. Louis, Mo., at The Dome at America's Center

July 1 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

July 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium

July 9 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Mercedes-Benz Stadium