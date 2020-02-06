Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber is gearing up to release his new album, Changes.

The 25-year-old singer shared a track list for the album Wednesday on Instagram ahead of its release next week.

"My new album #Changes out Feb. 14. #9days. Here's the tracklisting," Bieber captioned the post.

Changes features 17 songs: "All Around Me," "Habitual," "Come Around Me," "Intentions" featuring Quavo, "Yummy," "Available," "Forever" featuring Post Malone and Clever, "Running Over" featuring Lil Dicky, "Take It Out On Me," "Second Emotion" featuring Travis Scott, "Get Me" featuring Kehlani, "ETA," "Changes," "Confirmation," "That's What Love Is," "At Least for Now," and "Yummy (Slimmer Walker Remix)."

Bieber released "Yummy," the lead single from Changes, in January.

On Instagram, Bieber said he will release the new single "Intentions" featuring Quavo and a music video for the song Friday. He shared a teaser of the video with fans.

"#INTENTIONS SONG AND NEW VIDEO OUT FRIDAY feat @quavohuncho," Bieber wrote.

Changes is Bieber's first studio album since Purpose, released in 2015. Bieber has experienced many ups and downs in his life since, including his marriage to Hailey Baldwin and his diagnosis with Lyme disease.