Jan. 21 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled is a dad of two.

The 44-year-old DJ and music producer took to Instagram Monday after welcoming his second child, a baby boy, with his wife, Nicole Tuck.

DJ Khaled shared a photo of himself celebrating with his wife's doctor. The picture shows the pair smiling for the camera as they share a high five.

"THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN! ANOTHER ONE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" DJ Khaled captioned the post.

Rappers Chance the Rapper and Busta Rhymes, Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes and actor Martin Lawrence were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"CONGRATS KING AND QUEEN KHALED & NICOLE!!!" Rhymes wrote.

"Congrats," Leakes added.

DJ Khaled said in a post Friday that Tuck was due to give birth soon. The couple are also parents to a 3-year-old son, Asahd.

"BABY #2 WATCH ALERT," DJ Khaled wrote. "Another one! Soon come! Honey honey you got this! We got this! Me and ASAHD WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH! #WETHEBEST."

DJ Khaled had announced in September that he and Tuck were expecting another son.

"God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD, ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE!" he said at the time. "ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! And to the little boy in my QUEEN'S BELLY I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"

DJ Khaled released his 11th studio album, Father of Asahd, in May. The album includes the singles "Top Off," "No Brainer," "Higher," "Just Us" and "You Stay."