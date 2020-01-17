Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Wiggles singer Greg Page is recovering after going into cardiac arrest at the group's concert.

The Wiggles, an Australian children's music group, confirmed in a tweet Friday that Page, 48, was hospitalized and treated for cardiac arrest.

"As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern," the group wrote.

The Wiggles were performing a sold-out reunion concert to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief. CNN said Page collapsed toward the end of the show.

"At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page. Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where is receiving treatment," The Wiggles tweeted.

Page, the original Yellow Wiggle, left The Wiggles in 2006 due to health issues but returned in 2012. He told People in 2012 that he was diagnosed with orthostatic intolerance after experiencing fainting spells.

At the end of 2012, Page and original Wiggles Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt retired from the group. The present lineup consists of Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins.