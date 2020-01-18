View this post on Instagram

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Supermodel Bar Refaeli announced Saturday she has given birth to her third child.

"This is what real GLAM looks like. 3rd baby in 3.5 years. #FamilyIsEverything Life is beautiful," she captioned an Instagram photo of her makeup-free, smiling and wearing a hospital gown.

UsMagazine.com confirmed the baby's birth, but did not report its gender or name.

Refaeli, 34, announced her third pregnancy in June.

She and her husband, 44-year-old businessman Adi Ezra, are already parents to two daughters, Liv, 3, and Elle, 2.

The couple exchanged marriage vows in 2015 in Haifia, Israel.