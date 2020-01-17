Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Laguna Beach alum Morgan Smith is a mom of three.

The former television personality, née Morgan Olsen, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that she welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with her husband, Joel Smith.

Olsen and Joel Smith also have a 5-year-old son, Theo, and 3-year-old daughter, Georgia. Olsen shared two photos of her older children cradling their newborn brother.

"Our baby BOY arrived happy and healthy! #partyoffive," she captioned the post.

Smith had announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September.

"Countdown is on! All excited baby #3 is coming in January #smithsinthesouth," she wrote.

Smith praised Joel Smith in a post last week ahead of her due date.

"This pregnancy's MVP," she said of her husband. "He's picked up all the extra slack in really all aspects of our life. It's been a new dynamic for our marriage moving away from our families/network, where we've solely had to rely on each other for support. I've realized in just a few months has only made my love + appreciation for him grow so much."

Smith appeared in the first two seasons of the MTV series Laguna Beach. The show starred Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, who went on to star on The Hills.