Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens has nothing but praise for her Bad Boys for Life co-stars.

The 31-year-old actress discussed working with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

Hudgens plays Kelly, a new member of the police squad, in Bad Boys for Life, which opens in theaters Friday. Smith and Lawrence reprise their iconic roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

"It was the best," Hudgens said of working with Smith and Lawrence. "I mean, they are so kind, so caring. Like, genuinely care about everyone on set. Just come to work with such energy and positivity. It was such a lovely work environment; I couldn't have asked for anything better."

Smith and Lawrence previously played Lowrey and Burnett in Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003). Hudgens reflected on the films' lasting legacy, calling the franchise part of the "zeitgeist."

"It's something that's a part of the zeitgeist," she said. "It's just such a part of the culture that it's such an honor to be part of it."

Hudgens previously discussed Smith and Lawrence in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November.

"They're just amazing," the actress said. "Like, Martin is such a sweetheart. He's always just so kind and warm and welcoming."

"And then Will is just like a burst of energy," she added. "Like, he's full of life. He's full of love. They were like, sending gifts to my trailer on the weekly and I was like, this is not normal. This is just too sweet."

Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and co-stars Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton and Paola Núñez.

Hudgens came to fame as Gabriella Montez in Disney Channel's High School Musical movies. She reflected on her 2007 nude photo leak, which happened at the height of her Disney fame, in the February issue of Cosmopolitan U.K.