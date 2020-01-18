Singer Lewis Capaldi performs at Glastonbury Music Festival in Somerset on June 29. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks arrives in the press room with Harry Styles at the 34th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in New York City on March 29. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer Billie Eilish is set to perform at next month's BRIT Awards in London. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy are confirmed as performers for the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 18.

"I wouldn't miss performing at The BRITs, because usually when people perform, their album and single sales go way up the chart, so looking forward to that especially... I'll be there with bells on," Capaldi said in a news release.

Mabel said she's also excited to take the stage at the O2 Arena.

"So many legendary people have performed at The BRITs, so it really is an honor and a dream come true!" Mabel said.

The artists will join previously announced performer Celeste -- the 2020 BRIT Rising Star Award winner -- at the event honoring excellence in music in Britain.

The ceremony is scheduled to air live on British broadcaster ITV.

Actor and comedian Jack Whitehall is hosting the gala.