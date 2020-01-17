Iranian-Armenian American singer, songwriter and actor Andy Madadian (R) reacts to comments by Miles Copeland during an unveiling ceremony. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Armenian-Iranian musician Andy Madadian received the 2,684th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The naturalized American is known for a rendition of "Stand by Me" with Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi, and his work as part of the duo Andy & Kouros. His four decades in the music industry has earned him the nickname the "Persian Bono."

Musician La Toya Jackson and executive Miles Copeland III spoke on Madadian's behalf at the ceremony. His wife, Shani Rigsbee, also attended.