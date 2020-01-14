Patrick Stewart's hands and footprints are on display. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Patrick Stewart had his hand and footprints immortalized in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

The actor was honored during a ceremony on Monday where he placed his hands and footprints into cement.

"I'm still not really believing any of it," Stewart said. "Any moment now somebody will say, 'Patrick, Patrick, get up, you're dreaming again.'"

The ceremony was attended by Stewart's wife, Sunny Ozell, and his Star Trek co-stars, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner.

Stewart, who also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and obtained knighthood in 2010, is best known for portraying Captain Jen-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation. The show ran for seven seasons and spawned four films.

The 79-year-old also appeared as Professor Charles Xavier in multiple X-Men movies, appeared in the newest film version of Charlie's Angels and has provided voice work on animated series American Dad.

Stewart will be reprising his Star Trek role in Star Trek: Picard, a new series coming to streaming service CBS All Access on Jan. 23.

The series was recently renewed for a second season.