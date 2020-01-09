Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Burt Ward, the actor who portrayed Robin in the 1960s Batman television series, received the 2,683rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
Ward was honored in a ceremony in front of the Guinness World Records Museum on Hollywood Boulevard where director Kevin Smith and television personalities Maria Menounos and Nancy O'Dell spoke on his behalf.
The Batmobile was also on site along with people dressed as characters from the Batman series as Ward exclaimed "Holy turnout!" referencing Robin's signature catchphrase from the show.
Ward recalled dreaming of being a superhero in his youth and encouraging others to follow their own aspirations.
"What I want to tell you is that thoughts can be things and if you think hard enough and really put effort behind it you can make your world whatever you want it to be," he said.
Ward's star will be placed next to his longtime co-star Adam West, who played Batman and died in 2017 at the age of 88.