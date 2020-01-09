Nancy O'Dell, Kevin Smith and Maria Menounos delivered speeches honoring Burt Ward for his role as Robin in the Batman television series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Burt Ward poses with his family near his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Burt Ward, who played Robin on the Batman television series, received the 2,683rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Burt Ward, the actor who portrayed Robin in the 1960s Batman television series, received the 2,683rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Ward was honored in a ceremony in front of the Guinness World Records Museum on Hollywood Boulevard where director Kevin Smith and television personalities Maria Menounos and Nancy O'Dell spoke on his behalf.

The Batmobile was also on site along with people dressed as characters from the Batman series as Ward exclaimed "Holy turnout!" referencing Robin's signature catchphrase from the show.

Ward recalled dreaming of being a superhero in his youth and encouraging others to follow their own aspirations.

"What I want to tell you is that thoughts can be things and if you think hard enough and really put effort behind it you can make your world whatever you want it to be," he said.

Ward's star will be placed next to his longtime co-star Adam West, who played Batman and died in 2017 at the age of 88.