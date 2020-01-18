Rapper Post Malone performs on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York City. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Roddy Ricch's "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, followed by Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 3, the JackBoys self-titled CD at No. 4 and the Frozen II soundtrack at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are DaBaby's Kirk at No. 6, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? at No. 7, Young Thug's So Much Fun at No. 8, Summer Walker's Over It at No. 9 and Rod Wave's Ghetto Gospel at No. 10.