Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Disney has changed the names of Fox Searchlight and 20th Century Fox, film divisions it acquired through its recent $71 billion deal with 21st Century Fox.

The Hollywood Reporter said Friday that 20th Century Fox is now known as 20th Century Studios and Fox Searchlight is Searchlight Studios.

Disney is already using the names on promotional materials for its new releases Spies in Disguise, Downhill and The Call of the Wild.

The 20th Century Fox logo had appeared before films -- including classics such as Star Wars and The Sound of Music -- for 85 years.

"The name 20th Century Fox has deep roots in film, so it's chipping away a little chunk of Hollywood history," film historian Leonard Maltin told CNN. "It's one of the pillars of the movie-going experience. Even a non-film buff recognizes that logo, that name and that music, which is one of the most famous fanfares in the world."