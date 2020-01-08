Lizzo arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lil Nas X arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards on November 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Billie Eilish was nominated for multiple iHeartRadio Music Awards along with Lil Nas X and Lizzo. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced on Wednesday with Billie Eilish leading the way with seven nominations followed by Lil Nas X and Lizzo with six each.

Eilish's "Bad Guy" along with "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, "Truth Hurts" by Lizzo, "Sucker" by The Jonas Brothers and "Senorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are nominated for Song of the Year.

Female Artist of the Year will be decided between Eilish, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Halsey, and Ariana Grande while Male Artist of the Year nominees are Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Luke Combs, Post Malone and Mendes.

Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, The Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco are nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year. "Dancing With A Stranger" by Sam Smith and Normani, "Eastside' by Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid, "I Don't Care" by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, "Senorita" by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello and "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee are nominated for Best Collaboration.

Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett are nominated for Country Artist of the Year while Cardi B, Drake, Lil Baby, Meek Mill and Travis Scott are nominated for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year.

Visit the official iHeartRadio website for a full list of nominees.

The 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 29 at 8 p.m. EDT. The event will also be broadcasted on iHeartMedia radio nationwide.

Fan votes will determine the winners of Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, Best Remix, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer and Favorite Music Video Choreography Award.