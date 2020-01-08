Gwen Stefani (L) and Blake Shelton attend the premiere of "Bennett's War" on August 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Blake Shelton (R) and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, will be taking the stage together at the 2020 Grammy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton announced on Instagram that he will be performing alongside his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I'd want to share this year's @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune in Jan. 26th to watch our performance," the country star said on Tuesday alongside a promotional image of himself.

Shelton referenced in his post his duet with Stefani titled "Nobody But You" which appears on his latest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

Stefani and Shelton confirmed their relationship in November 2015.

Shelton's song "God's Country" is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the Grammys.

Lizzo leads the field with eight nominations followed by Billie Eillish and Lil Nas X with six nominations each.

The Grammys will be taking place Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will be aired live on CBS at 8 p.m. EDT and will feature Alicia Keys as host for the second year in a row.