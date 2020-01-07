Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rock band Tool, singer Lizzo and psychedelic rock act Tame Impala will headline the 2020 Bonnaroo music festival.

Festival organizers announced a lineup for the four-day festival Tuesday on Twitter.

"Your 2020 Lineup! ...and this doesn't even include the campground Plazas," the post reads.

The 2020 festival runs June 11-14 in Manchester, Tenn. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

The festival kicks off June 11 with the Grand Ole Opry and special guests, including Andy Frasco, Larkin Poe, Big Something and Liz Cooper & the Stampede.

Tool will headline the June 12 shows, with Miley Cyrus, Bassnectar, The 1975, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Young the Giant, Megan Thee Stallion, Tipper and other acts to also perform.

Lizzo will perform June 13, along with Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, DaBaby, and Seven Lions.

Tame Impala will headline the June 14 shows, with Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Leon Bridges, Young Thug, Grace Potter, Flogging Molly, Rezz and other acts to perform.

Tool released Fear Inoculum, its first new album in 13 years, in August, and is in the midst of an accompanying tour. Tame Impala will release its fourth studio album, The Slow Rush, on Feb. 14.

Lizzo released her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, in April, and is nominated for eight awards at the 2020 Grammys. She announced Sunday that she is taking a break from Twitter due to "too many trolls."