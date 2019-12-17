SHINee honors Jonghyun on second anniversary of death

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band SHINee is honoring its late member, Jonghyun.

The K-pop group paid tribute to Jonghyun in a post Tuesday on Twitter on the second anniversary of the singer's death.

SHINee shared a black-and-white photo of Jonghyun performing.

"'We love you,'" the group wrote in the caption.

Jonghyun died by suicide at age 27 in December 2017. The remaining SHINee members, Onew, Key, Minho and Taemin, honored the singer at a concert the following February.

"Please promise us one thing; to always remember Jonghyun," Minho entreated fans.

SHINee released a three-part album, The Story of Light, in 2018 in the wake of Jonghyun's death. The group is on hiatus as Onew, Key and Minho complete their mandatory military service.

The K-pop world was rocked again this year following the deaths of singers Choi Jin-ri, aka Sulli, Goo Hara and actor Cha In-ha. Choi and Goo are believed to have died by suicide.