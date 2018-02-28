SHINee pays tribute to Jonghyun during concert

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band SHINee paid tribute to former member Jonghyun during concerts this week.

The K-pop group's four remaining members took time to remember Jonghyun during their performance Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The show marked the end of the band's latest Japanese tour.

Jonghyun died by suicide Dec. 18 at age 27. K-pop group BTS was among those to react to the singer's death, telling Billboard his passing was "so shocking."

The Korea Herald reported SHINee put five microphones on stage, including one in the center that was marked with a rose. The group performed songs recorded with all five members, including "Every Time" and "From Now On."

"It's only only for this stage, but from now on, we will always think that all five of us are taking the stage," Minho said. "Please promise us one thing; to always remember Jonghyun."

SHINee had announced in January that it would proceed with its Japanese tour in the wake of Jonghyun's death. Taemin also paid tribute to Jonghyun during the first show last week, according to Metro.

"The memories of my time with Jonghyun are precious to me," the singer said. "He's like family to me, so I will never forget him and I will always keep him in my heart."