Dec. 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink is still on track to release a new album in 2020.

The group's agency, YG Entertainment, gave an update Monday on Twitter amid fan concerns about Black Pink's management.

YG thanked Black Pink's fan base, known as Blink, and asked fans to continue to support the K-pop group.

"YG is all ears when it comes to fan's concern regarding BLACKPINK as well as all of our artists," the company said. "BLACKPINK is at the last leg of 2019-20 world tour consisting of 32 concerts in 4 continents, 23 cities with now ending with Japan dome tour. At the same time, they are working hard at the recording studio for their new album. We appreciate Blinks's interest and would like to ask you to continue supporting the girls working on their album release scheduled in early part of 2020."

"All of us at YG would like to express our deepest gratitue to the fans and would like to take this opportunity to share with you that we are doing our absolute best to give BLACKPINK and Blinks the best music YG has to offer," the agency added.

Billboard said a group of Black Pink fans have launched an ad campaign in Seoul protesting the lack of new music and promotional activities from the group. The fans want YG to fulfill its promises to Black Pink and its fans.

The group of fans want YG to give Black Pink two comebacks, or periods of new music and promotions, a year, and release solo projects from Black Pink members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa. Jennie made her solo debut in 2018.

Black Pink debuted in 2016 and last released the EP Kill This Love in April. The group's music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" passed 1 billion views on YouTube in November.