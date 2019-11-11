Black Pink's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' video passes 1B views on YouTube

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink has made history with its "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" music video.

The group became the first K-pop group to reach 1 billion views on YouTube with the 2018 video Monday.

Black Pink's agency, YG Entertainment, celebrated the news on Twitter.

"#BLACKPINK 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' M/V HITS 1 BILLION VIEWS @YouTube BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" the company wrote, referencing Black Pink's fans, known as Blinks.

Psy is the only other Korean artist to pass 1 billion views for a music video on YouTube. Psy's 2012 video for "Gangnam" Style had over 3.45 billion views as of Monday morning.

Black Pink released its "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" video in June 2018. The video became the most-viewed music video from a K-pop group on YouTube in January, surpassing BTS' video for "DNA."

In addition, "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" was the most-viewed K-pop video of 2018.

"Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" appears on Black Pink's EP Square Up. The group last released the live album In Your Area Seoul in August.