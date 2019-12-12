Dec. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X took to the stage during a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The K-pop group debuted its new English-language song, "Middle of the Night," during Thursday's episode of the talk show.

Live hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest shared a selfie with Monsta X members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M on Twitter.

"@OfficialMonstaX killed it on #KellyandRyan! #MiddleOfTheNight #MonstaX," the caption reads.

Monsta X also met actor and fellow guest Jack Black backstage.

"Middle of the Night" appears on Monsta X's forthcoming album All About Luv. The album is Monsta X's first English-language album and is scheduled for release Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

Monsta X last released the EP Follow: Find You in October. The group debuted in 2015 and is known for the singles "Trespass," "Beautiful," "Alligator," "Find You" and "Follow."