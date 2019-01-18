A post shared by 샤이니(SHINee) Official (@shinee) on Dec 10, 2018 at 12:08am PST

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Key and Minho, members of the South Korean boy band SHINee, will enlist in the military in the spring.

The Korea Herald confirmed the K-pop stars will begin their mandatory military service in the first half of 2019, although the exact dates of their enlistments have yet to be announced.

SHINee's agency, SM Entertainment, said Key and Minho will start their service in March at the earliest. The company said the band mates are expected to begin serving at around the same time.

"Key has applied for the military band, and the result will be out on Jan. 25. If he is accepted, he will enter in March," SM Entertainment said.

The Korea Times reported this month that Minho will tour four Asian countries in the coming months to promote his solo career. His Best Choi's Minho tour will begin Feb. 16 in Seoul and end March 3 in Taipei.

In addition, Minho will appear in the movie Jangsari 9.15 with Megan Fox. Key will make his big-screen debut Jan. 30 in the action-comedy film Hit-and-Run Squad.

Key and Minho's band mate Onew enlisted in the military in December. SHINee released the three-part album The Story of Light in 2018 following member Jonghyun's suicide in December 2017.