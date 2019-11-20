Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Lea Michele has released the video for her new song, "Christmas in New York."

The song is an original track from her first holiday album Christmas in the City, which was released last month.

The entertainer is booked to perform at both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28 and the 2019 Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree-lighting event on Dec. 4.

She will also star in ABC's upcoming holiday movie Same Time, Next Christmas, which is scheduled to debut on Dec. 5.

Lea Michele is best known for her roles on Glee and Scream Queens.