NCT 127, Lea Michele, Billy Porter to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Actor and singer Billy Porter arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Recording artist Lea Michele arrives at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

K-pop stars NCT 127 are slated to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- NCT 127, Lea Michele, Tenille Townes, Billy Porter, TLC, Idina Menzel, Chris Young and the Black Eyed Peas are set to perform at the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Also confirmed to participate are Chicago, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Debbie Gibson, Natasha Bedingfield and Josh Dela Cruz, Macy's announced Friday.

The event will air live on NBC on Nov. 28.

"Spectacle is synonymous with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and each year we aim to create an even bigger one than the last, with incredible must-see entertainment for millions of spectators nationwide," Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a press release.

"Featuring an amazing line-up of high-flying character balloons, jaw-dropping animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, artists covering a variety of musical genres, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, we are 'parade ready' and can't wait to take to the streets of New York City to once again herald the arrival of the holiday season."