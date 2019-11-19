Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Heavy metal bands Metallica and Disturbed will headline the 2020 Epicenter Festival.

Organizers announced a full lineup Tuesday on Twitter for the annual musical festival, which takes place May 1-3 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C.

Metallica will perform two headlining sets -- one on May 1 and one on May 3. Disturbed will headline the festival May 2.

"Epicenter 2020. Full Lineup Revealed ft. 2 Nights of @Metallica," the post reads.

Metallica confirmed the news in a tweet Tuesday.

"We're headlining @epicenterfest in Charlotte, NC with 2 different sets on Friday, May 1st & Sunday, May 3rd," the band wrote.

Godsmack, Papa Roach, David Lee Roth, Royal Blood, I Prevail and other acts will also perform May 1, with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Staind, Chevelle, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Alter Bridge to perform May 2, and Deftones, Volbeat, Gojira, Rancid and Dropkick Murphys to perform May 3.

Tickets are on sale now, with passes ranging from $99.50 for a single day admission to $499.50 for a three-day VIP pass.

Metallica last released the album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct in 2016. The band canceled its Australian tour in September as frontman James Hetfield sought treatment in rehab.

Disturbed released its seventh studio album, Evolution, in October 2018. The album includes the singles "Are You Ready," "A Reason to Fight" and "No More."