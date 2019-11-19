Post Malone extends Runaway tour to 2020

Post Malone appears backstage at the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Post Malone will be touring North America once again in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Post Malone announced on Tuesday that he will be extending his Runaway tour with a second North American leg in 2020.

The rapper will be hitting the road again starting in February after he wraps up the first portion of his tour on Wednesday at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Malone will be joined by special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

The Runaway tour, first launched in September, is in support of Malone's third studio album titled Hollywood's Bleeding.

The album recently reached No. 1 on the U.S, album chart again for a fifth, non-consecutive week.

Here's the full list of dates added to the Runaway tour

Feb. 4 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

Feb. 5 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center

Feb. 7 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Feb. 9 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Banker's Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 11 -- Chicago, Ill., at Allstate Arena

Feb. 12 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Feb. 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 16 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Center

Feb. 18 -- at Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Feb. 19 -- Uniondale, N.Y., at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 21 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center

Feb. 24 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 27 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

Feb. 29 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

March 1 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum

March 3 -- Duluth, Ga., at Infinite Energy Center

March 4 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

March 6 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedExForum

March 9 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

March 10 -- Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center

March 12 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center

March 14 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 15 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Arena

March 17 -- Ontario, Canada, at Toyota Arena

March 19 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center

March 21 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena