Post Malone extends Runaway tour to 2020

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Post Malone announced on Tuesday that he will be extending his Runaway tour with a second North American leg in 2020.
The rapper will be hitting the road again starting in February after he wraps up the first portion of his tour on Wednesday at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Malone will be joined by special guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time through Live Nation.
The Runaway tour, first launched in September, is in support of Malone's third studio album titled Hollywood's Bleeding.
The album recently reached No. 1 on the U.S, album chart again for a fifth, non-consecutive week.
Here's the full list of dates added to the Runaway tour
Feb. 4 -- Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center
Feb. 5 -- Kansas City, Mo., at Sprint Center
Feb. 7 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Feb. 9 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Banker's Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 11 -- Chicago, Ill., at Allstate Arena
Feb. 12 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena
Feb. 14 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 16 -- Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Center
Feb. 18 -- at Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
Feb. 19 -- Uniondale, N.Y., at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum
Feb. 21 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 22 -- Hershey, Pa., at Giant Center
Feb. 24 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 27 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Feb. 29 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena
March 1 -- Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum
March 3 -- Duluth, Ga., at Infinite Energy Center
March 4 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
March 6 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedExForum
March 9 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
March 10 -- Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center
March 12 -- Denver, Colo., at Pepsi Center
March 14 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 15 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Talking Stick Arena
March 17 -- Ontario, Canada, at Toyota Arena
March 19 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
March 21 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Smart Home Arena