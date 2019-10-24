Lea Michele to star in ABC's 'Same Time, Next Christmas'

Actor Bryan Greenberg arrives at Hulu's New York Comic Con After Party in 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Nia Vardalos attends the premiere of "Tully" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actress Lea Michele is to star in ABC's "Same Time, Next Christmas." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Glee and Scream Queens star Lea Michele is set to star in ABC's holiday movie, Same Time, Next Christmas.

The film will premiere on the network on Dec. 5, with a rebroadcast planned for Dec. 23. It will also be rotated into Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas programming slate.

"Olivia Anderson is a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii," a press release said. "After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew -- but circumstances conspire to keep them apart."

The cast also includes Charles Michael Davis, Bryan Greenberg, George Newbern, Nia Vardalos, Phil Morris and Dannah Lockett.

Lea Michele's first holiday album -- Christmas in the City -- is set for release on Friday.