Lea Michele to star in ABC's 'Same Time, Next Christmas'

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Glee and Scream Queens star Lea Michele is set to star in ABC's holiday movie, Same Time, Next Christmas.
The film will premiere on the network on Dec. 5, with a rebroadcast planned for Dec. 23. It will also be rotated into Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas programming slate.
"Olivia Anderson is a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii," a press release said. "After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew -- but circumstances conspire to keep them apart."
The cast also includes Charles Michael Davis, Bryan Greenberg, George Newbern, Nia Vardalos, Phil Morris and Dannah Lockett.
Lea Michele's first holiday album -- Christmas in the City -- is set for release on Friday.